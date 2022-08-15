Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess and More Star In A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Barrington Stage

The production also features Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil as Madame Armfeldt.

Aug. 04, 2022  

Get a first look at Barrington Stage Company's new production of A Little Night Music, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.

The production, choreographed by Robert La Fosse, musically directed by Darren R. Cohen and directed by BSC Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, will play the Boyd-Quinson Stage from August 6-28, 2022. Boyd, La Fosse and Cohen previously collaborated on BSC's acclaimed 2018 production of West Side Story.

A Little Night Music will feature Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Broadway: The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway) as Desiree Armfeldt, Jason Danieley (Broadway: Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Full Monty; BSC: Broadway and Beyond concert) as Fredrick Egerman, Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (Broadway: Anastasia, Follies (2012)) as Madame Armfeldt, Sierra Boggess (Broadway: School of Rock, West End: Love Never Dies) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Cooper Grodin (National Tours: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Count Carl Magnus, Sabina Collazo (Milwaukee Rep: West Side Story) as Anne Egerman, Noah Wolfe (BSC debut) as Henrik Egerman, Sophie Mings as Petra (BSC debut), Kate Day Magocsi (BSC debut) as Fredrika, Adam Richardson (Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla") as Mr. Lindquist, Rebecca Pitcher (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Carousel (2018)) as Mrs. Nordstrom, Stephanie Bacastow (The Morton Theatre: Mary Poppins) as Mrs. Anderssen, Andrew Marks Maughan (National Tour: Les Misérables) as Mr. Erlanson, Leslie Jackson (International Tour: West Side Story) as Mrs. Segstrom, and Slater Ashenhurst (Pickleville Playhouse's The Addams Family) as Frid.

The creative team includes Yoon Bae (scenic designer), Sara Jean Tosetti (costume designer), Mary Schilling-Martin (wig designer), David Lander (lighting designer), Leon Rothenberg (sound designer). David D'Agostino (production stage manager). Casting Pat McCorkle, CSA; Rebecca Weiss.

In A Little Night Music, a tangle of love affairs leads to a magical weekend in the country where confusion rules, jealousies flair and sexual passions reign. Sondheim's 1973 masterpiece A Little Night Music, originally produced and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, won six 1973 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Suggested by the film Smiles of a Summer Night by Ingmar Bergman, Sondheim's lustrous score is written in variations of three-quarter time and features one of the songwriter's most beloved and well-known songs, "Send in the Clowns."

Single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting www.BarringtonStageCo.org/Tickets.

VIDEO: Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess and More Star In A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Barrington Stage
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: See A New Trailer For THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION at 5th Avenue Theatre
August 11, 2022

Get a first look at a new trailer for The 5th Avenue Theatre's The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation. Playing September 10 - October 2, 2022, The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, which is the first production in the 2022/23 Season and the 26th new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre. 
VIDEO: Terre Blair Hamlisch Joins Cast Of THE NUTTY PROFESSOR To Honor Marvin Hamlisch
August 9, 2022

Terre Blair Hamlisch joined the cast of The Nutty Professor on stage Saturday, August 6 at Ogunquit Playhouse to pay tribute to her late husband, Marvin Hamlisch, on the 10th anniversary of his passing. The Nutty Professor was the last stage musical that Marvin Hamlisch completed before the composer died.
VIDEO: The Cast Of THE COLOR PURPLE at Signature Theatre Sings Title Song
August 9, 2022

Get a first look at Signature Theatre's cast for the musical The Color Purple. The cast features Nova Y. Payton (Signature’s After Midnight, Dreamgirls) starring as Celie. Performances run August 16 – October 9, 2022.
VIDEO: Watch An All New Trailer For The Met: Live in HD's 2022/2023 Season
August 2, 2022

Tickets are on sale now for the Met’s 2022–23 Live in HD series of movie theater transmissions, which features ten spectacular productions, including exciting company premieres, new productions, and repertory favorites, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Watch an all new trailer and get a first look inside the productions and season!
VIDEO: Meet the Cast of Stages St. Louis' IN THE HEIGHTS
July 28, 2022

Get a first look at Stages St. Louis is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-Winning Best Musical, IN THE HEIGHTS! The cast features Ryan Alvarado as Usnavi, with Tami Dahbura as Abuela Claudia, Marlene Fernandez as Carla, Luis-Pablo Garcia as Sonny, Jahir Lawrence Hipps as Benny, Isabel Leoni as Nina, Amanda Robles as Vanessa , and Ariana Valdes as Daniela. ​​​