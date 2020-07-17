VIDEO: Elaine Paige and the Young Voices of The Children's Trust Perform 'Sing a Rainbow'
Elaine Paige OBE, has recorded a special charity single, a cover of 'Sing a Rainbow,' in support of The Children's Trust.
Watch a music video of Paige, along with some young voices from the trust, performing the song below!
Sing a Rainbow is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and more. Purchase the song here!
Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.
