VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Dancing Through Life' From WICKED
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'Dancing Through Life' from Wicked!
Wicked premiered on Broadway in 2003, featuring music by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Winnie Holzman, with direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento. It starred Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Norbert Leo Butz, Joel Grey and more!
Wicked was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical; Book; Orchestrations; Original Score; Choreography; Costume Design; Lighting Design; Scenic Design, and Best Actress for Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.
Wayne Cilento was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Choreography. Cilento had previously won the Tony for Best Choreography for The Who's Tommy, and was nominated for Baby, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Dream, and Sweet Charity.
The original West End production of Wicked was nominated for 4 Olivier Awards.
The Brazilian production of Wicked was nominated for Best Choreography at the Cenym Awards, and the Melbourne production of Wicked was nominated for Best Choreography. Wayne Cilento won the Helpmann Award for Best Choreography for the Melbourne production.
