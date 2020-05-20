VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Circle of Life' From THE LION KING
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'Circle of Life' from The Lion King!
The Lion King opened on Broadway in 1997. It featured choreography by Garth Fagan. Fagain is the founder and artistic director of Garth Fagan Dance.
For his choreography of The Lion King, Fagan won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography, and the Tony Award for Best Choreography.
For the original London production in 1999, Fagan won the Olivier Award for Best Theatre choreographer.
The Australian production of The Lion King opened in 2003, winning Fagan the Helpmann Award for Best Choreography in a musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Broadway princesses, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Scott SEA WALL Film Extends Stream for One Week
Now you can catch Fleabag star Andrew Scott in a special filmed production of Simon Stephens' play Sea Wall for one more week!... (read more)