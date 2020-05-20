VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Circle of Life' From THE LION KING

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Circle of Life' from The Lion King!

The Lion King opened on Broadway in 1997. It featured choreography by Garth Fagan. Fagain is the founder and artistic director of Garth Fagan Dance.

For his choreography of The Lion King, Fagan won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography, and the Tony Award for Best Choreography.

For the original London production in 1999, Fagan won the Olivier Award for Best Theatre choreographer.

The Australian production of The Lion King opened in 2003, winning Fagan the Helpmann Award for Best Choreography in a musical.

