VIDEO: Dolly Parton Encourages Support For 'Save Our Stages'

Dolly Parton took time to let fans know that since we can't get together for concerts during the pandemic, local independent venues like the ones where she got her start are at risk. Ms. Parton is encouraging people to learn more about how they can help by going to SaveOurStages.com.

More than 1,000 artists have supported the National Independent Venue Association's efforts, including writing letters to Congress and encouraging fans to learn more about the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund which is raising money for our most vulnerable venues, to keep them afloat while they await federal financial relief as part of the Shuttered Venue Operator Grants. Since it could take many weeks, even months for the funding to flow, the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund continues to raise money. The fund has made a total $3 million in grants so far, assisting more than 150 venues and promoters. $11 million more needs to be raised to fulfill all of the requests received.

Sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) in the Senate, Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) and Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) in the House with 230 bipartisan cosponsors in Congress, the Save Our Stages Act provides a lifeline to federal funding for these locally owned businesses to hold on until it is safe to gather, reopen fully, and once again return to serve as economic engines for their communities. State funding has yet to materialize.

The Save Our Stages bill will provide approximately $10 billion in relief to independent music and live theater venues. Read more about the bill here.

Formed at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), now represents more than 3,000 members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. NIVA created and led the #SaveOurStages campaign, resulting in landmark legislation establishing the "Shuttered Venue Operators" Grant program to be administered by the Small Business Administration. NIVA's mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live venues, promoters and festivals throughout the United States. The National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) was founded to further this mission by also seeking to support a transparent, competitive marketplace serving a diverse and inclusive community of artists, fans, and industry workers.