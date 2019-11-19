VIDEO: 'Disney on Broadway' to be Featured as a Category on JEOPARDY!

On Wednesday, November 20th America's favorite quiz show®, Jeopardy!, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway with a category devoted to five clues about DOB's stage adaptations, and accompanied by production footage.

Watch a clip below!

Disney opened BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Broadway in 1994. Since then, they have brought eight other Broadway musicals to life, including Aladdin, Frozen and The Lion King, which are currently running on Broadway and around the world.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, and its host Alex Trebek are in their 36th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host. The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.

Disney Theatrical Productions, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Thomas Schumacher. Worldwide, its 10 Broadway titles have been seen by nearly 200 million theatergoers and have been nominated for 60 Tony® Awards, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. With 20 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day.

The company's inaugural production, Beauty and the Beast, opened in 1994. It played a remarkable 13 year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

In November 1997, Disney opened The Lion King, which received six 1998 TONY AWARDS including Best Musical. After 21 landmark years on Broadway, it has welcomed more than 100 million visitors worldwide to date, and can currently be seen in nine productions worldwide. Having played 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida opened on Broadway next, winning four 2000 Tony Awards. It was followed by Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, which opened in London in 2004 and went on to enjoy a six year Tony-winning Broadway run.

Tarzan®, which opened on Broadway in 2006, went on to become an international hit with an award-winning production enjoying a 10-year run in Germany. In January 2008, The Little Mermaid opened on Broadway and was the #1-selling new musical of that year.

Disney Theatrical Productions opened two critically acclaimed productions on Broadway in 2012, receiving seven TONY AWARDS between them: Peter and the Starcatcher and Newsies, each of which enjoyed a two-year run with the latter launching a two-year North American tour and a record-breaking Fathom Events' in-cinema release.

Aladdin, Disney Theatrical's 2014 hit, continues selling out on Broadway and has launched five additional productions around the globe and has been seen by more than 10 million guests. Its newest hit, the 2018 Tony-nominated Best Musical Frozen, continues setting records in its Broadway run with future productions set to open in Australia, Japan, London, Germany and on tour across North America.

Other successful stage ventures have included the Olivier-nominated London hit Shakespeare in Love, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin, and King David in concert. DTP has collaborated with the nation's preeminent theatres to develop new stage musicals including The Jungle Book, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Freaky Friday and in August Hercules.

As a part of the recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox, DTP also heads the Buena Vista Theatrical banner which licenses FOX titles for stage adaptations including Anastasia; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Mrs. Doubtfire and The Devil Wears Prada.





