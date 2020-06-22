VIDEO: Disney+ Shares the Trailer for INTO THE UNKNOWN: MAKING FROZEN 2

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming six-episode documentary series, "Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2," which premieres on Friday, June 26.

Watch the trailer below!

With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the creative team opens their doors to cameras for a 6-part series to reveal what it takes to create the #1 animated film of all time. For the first time, cameras capture the challenges and breakthroughs, the artistry and complexity of creating a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film.

