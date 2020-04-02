VIDEO: Disney Channel Shares 'We're All in This Together' Dance Montage

An exuberant song and a dance montage from Disney Channel, set to its iconic "We're All in This Together" anthem, encourages kids of all ages to get up and move, and to embrace self-expression and connection, hallmarks of the Disney Channel viewing experience.

Featured among others are dance numbers from "The Cheetah Girls," "Camp Rock," "Descendants" and "ZOMBIES," "Austin & Ally," "Girl Meets World" and "Phineas and Ferb," - and Disney Junior friends led by Mickey Mouse himself.

Watch the montage below!

The video debuted Thursday, April 2 on the Disney Channel Youtube Channel!





