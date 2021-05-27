VIDEO: Derrick Cobey Talks KISS ME, KATE & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their candid take on what it's like to be a performer.

Adrienne shared a lot of laughs as she heard stories from Derrick Cobey's Broadway journey! In this episode, we talk about Derrick's frustrating journey with agents, his Broadway premiere in The Scottsboro Boys and his love of regional theatre.

Derrick Cobey's Broadway credits: Kiss Me, Kate; Kander and Ebb's The Scottsboro Boys (where he originated the role of Andy Wright). Off-Broadway: The Scottsboro Boys (Vineyard), Tin Pan Alley Rag (Roundabout); Seven seasons with The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players (City Center) Kris Kringle (Town Hall) National Tours: Rent ; Forever Swing (replacement for Michael Bublé) Regional: Parade, Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Ragtime (Arden Theatre); Coalhouse/Ragtime (Barrymore Nomination) and Jesus Christ Superstar (Bristol Riverside Theatre) Coalhouse/Ragtime and Jim/Big River (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma) ; The Scottsboro Boys (Philadelphia Theatre Company); Once on this Island (Pioneer Theatre Company); Caroline or Change (MST); Prince/Wolf in Into The Woods, Macbeth, Audrey 2/Little Shop of Horrors, Hunchback of Norte Damn (Idaho Shakespeare Festival/Great Lakes Theatre Festival); Abyssinia (Goodspeed/ Northshore); Civil War (Eagle Theatre); Too Darn Hot (Florida Studio Theatre); Ragtime (Paper Mill); The Scottsboro Boys (The Guthrie); Abyssinia (Goodspeed/Northshore); Two seasons with Sacramento Music Circus. Concerts/ Workshops: Andrew Lippa's I Am Harvey Milk and A Little Princess; Adam Guetell's Millions; Flaherty and Ahrens' Rocky, Kirsten Child's Bella (Sundance) and Princess and the Black Eyed Pea (New York Theatre Workshop); Henry Kreiger's Rise; Craig Carnelia's Poster Boy; In Transit; Roar of the Greasepaint...(New York Stage and Film); Ragtime (Lincoln Center). Derrick received a Barrymore Award for his work in Parade at the Arden Theatre. Follow me on Instagram: Derrickcobey