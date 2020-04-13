VIDEO: Dee Roscioli Puts Her Twist on 'Diva's Lament' For Orlando Shakespeare Theatre's LIVING ROOM SESSIONS

Dee Roscioli speaks for all us in this hilarious new video for Orlando Shakespeare Theatre's Living Room Sessions. Putting a twist on "Divas Lament" from Spamalot, with alternate lyrics by newcomer composer Ben Clark (The Circus in Winter) Roscioli riffs on the downsides of quarantine, endless hours at home, and a world where everything is cancelled.

Watch the video below!

Dee Roscioli is best known for her record-breaking run as Elphaba in WICKED where she played the role on Broadway and across the US. Other credits: THE CHER SHOW, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (2015 Broadway revival), CIRCUS IN WINTER (Goodspeed Musicals), LOVE/SICK (written by John Cariani), ROCK AND ROLL REFUGEE (Royal Family), LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (Second Stage directed by James Lapine), MURDER BALLAD (MTC workshop and NYSF production directed by Trip Cullman). Dee has also sung with various symphonies around the world including the Philly Pops. Twitter and Instagram @deeroscioli.





