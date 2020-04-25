VIDEO: David Bryan, Composer and Bon Jovi Keyboardist, Has Recovered From COVID-19

Composer and keyboardist for Bon Jovi, David Bryan, has revealed that he has fully recovered from COVID-19 after five weeks.

"It's really scary because you don't know if it's going to take you down," Bryan told Pix11 in a Skype interview.. "Every day, it's please don't get worse, please don't get worse."

Bryan wrote the music and lyrics for Diana, the new musical about Princess Diana. When he first tested positive for COVID-19, Bryan reveals that he looked to Diana for inspiration.

"People were like, it's brave of you to say it," said Bryan. "I really took inspiration from my musical, from Diana, as she was the first person to go into an AIDS ward and shook AIDS patients' hands to stop that stigma. Knowledge overcomes fear and I really want to get the knowledge out there."

After Bryan tested positive, so did his wife, but she was asymptomatic.

"The doctors on the front lines are the true heroes," said Bryan. "Doctors and nurses, the people at the grocery store, the first responders, these people are going to work every day, taking the risk."

Watch the full interview with Pix11 below.

In addition to Diana, Bryan wrote Memphis and The Toxic Avenger, alongside his writing partner Joe DiPietro. In 2018, Bryan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Bon Jovi.





