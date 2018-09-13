VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Gives Al Roker Tips Ahead of His Run in WAITRESS

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who stars in the new play coming to Broadway "The Lifespan of a Fact," sits down with Hoda Kotb to discuss his role. He later gives tips to TODAY's own Al Roker, who will star in a run of "Waitress" on Broadway. Radcliffe says doing TV and Broadway simultaneously is tough, but doable.

Mr. Roker will play six performances weekly: Tuesday at 7 PM, Wednesday at 2 PM, Thursday at 7 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 8 PM, Sunday at 7 PM. He will not perform on Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 2 PM.

Al Roker is best known as the weather and feature anchor on NBC News' TODAY Show, and has a slew of other credits to his name including bestselling author, recipient of the American Meteorological Society's prestigious Seal of Approval, a Daytime Emmy Award and two Guinness World Records. Mr. Roker's eponymous entertainment company develops and produces programming for numerous networks.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking CONTEST in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale will star in the world premiere Broadway play, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the play will be directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT will begin performances on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the stirring true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You