VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Drops New Single 'The Good' From Upcoming Debut Album CH. 1 VS. 1

Cynthia Erivo has released her single 'The Good' from her upcoming debut album Ch. 1 Vs. 1! The album is set to be released on September 17, according to Variety.

Check out the video for the single below!

Ch. 1 Vs. 1 Track List

What In The World Alive Hero The Good Day Off A Window I Might Be in Love With You Sweet Sarah Tears You're Not Here Glowing Up Mama

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

In 2019, Erivo starred as Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, and she got a second one for Best Original Song for "Stand Up," which she co-wrote for the film with Joshuah Brian Campbell. She next appeared in the HBO crime miniseries The Outsider and played Aretha Franklin on the National Geographic anthology series Genius.

Additional theatre credits include: 'Puck' in the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream;" The Donmar Warehouse's acclaimed all-female production of "Henry IV;" the European premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical, "Dessa Rose;" the Perfect Pitch musical, "Lift;" Kneehigh Theatre's production of "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg;" the UK tour of Jerry Zaks' production of "Sister Act;" Harry Hill and Simon Cowell's musical, "I Can't Sing," at the London Palladium; Simon Stephens' "Marine Parade;" John Adams' experimental song play, "I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw The Sky;" and Dominic Hill's "The Three Musketeers and The Princess of Spain."