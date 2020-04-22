VIDEO: Christine Pedi Stars as Liza Minnelli in 'The Lost Screen Tests'

During her stint in the long running Off-Broadway show NEWSical The Musical, Christine Pedi created several videos for the show including "Sh*t Liza Says", "Hello Dolly Auditions", and "73 Questions with Liza". One video that was created years ago, but never released, has been pulled from the NEWSical vaults to put a smile on your face during these unprecedented times. "Liza Minnelli: The Lost Screen Tests" looks at a few iconic film roles that Minnelli was, ultimately, not right for. Featuring Taylor Crousore and Michael West as readers, the video was directed by Michael and Tom D'Angora.

Christine Pedi is known for not only for her uncanny impressions of some of Broadway's biggest stars, but also for her work on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and as the host of Sirius XM's The Broadway Breakfast and co-host of Dueling Divas with Seth Rudetsky. On Broadway she starred as Mama Morton in Chicago, Little Me with Martin Short, and Talk Radio. Off-Broadway audiences will know her from her long runs in NEWSical The Musical and Forbidden Broadway where she portrayed everyone from Hillary Clinton and Oprah to Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters. She recently co-produced and starred in the Off-Broadway show Spamilton, has been seen internationally in her cabaret work, and fans of "The Sopranos" may recognize her as Mrs. Bobby Baccala. (Four scenes, five lines...dead. BUT he loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti!)

Tom and Michael D'Angora served as the lead producers of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award winning musical NEWSical The Musical, which recently finished a historic decade long run. They currently produce A Musical About Star Wars which will return to St. Luke's theater post-pandemic and in the meantime the original cast album can be purchased through Broadway Records.

For more information on upcoming performances visit www.ChristinePedi.com





