VIDEO: Christine Baranski Talks Her Dream About Stephen Sondheim, and More!

Last night, Christine Baranski appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the interview, the actress paid tribute to her late friend Stephen Sondheim and talked about sharing her "actor's dream" with him during one of their final conversations before he passed.

Watch the clip below

Baranski is a 15-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, winning once in 1995 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Maryann Thorpe in the sitcom Cybill (1995-1998). Baranski has received further critical acclaim for her performance as Diane Lockhart in the legal drama series The Good Wife (2009-2016) and its spin-off series The Good Fight (2017-present).

Baranski has appeared in several television films, including To Dance with the White Dog (1993), Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime (both 2003), and Who Is Simon Miller? (2011). Her major Broadway credits include Hide and Seek (1980), Hurlyburly (1984), The House of Blue Leaves (1986), Nick & Nora (1991), and Boeing Boeing (2008). Baranski has also appeared in numerous films, such as Reversal of Fortune (1990), The Birdcage (1996), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Chicago (2002) Mamma Mia (2008), Into the Woods (2014), and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

Baranski won two Tony Awards for Best Featured Actress in a Play for the original Broadway productions of The Real Thing in 1984 and Rumors in 1989. For her recurring role as Dr. Beverly Hofstadter in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory (2009-2019), she received four Emmy Award nominations.

