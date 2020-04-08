VIDEO: Christian Dante White Sings 'The Music That Makes Me Dance/I Got Lost In His Arms' in #54BelowatHome Clip

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Following a postponement of programming due to the COVID-19 developments, Feinstein's/54 Below is opening its vaults and launching a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.

Watch Christain Dante perform a medley of "The Music That Makes Me Dance" by Bob Merrill & Jule Styne and "I Got Lost in His Arms" by Irving Berlin at the November 12 performance of Tuesdays at 54...with Robbie Rozelle!

#54BelowatHome will feature shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time.

Christian Dante White's credits include: Broadway: Shuffle Along..., The Scottsboro Boys, The Book of Mormon. New York: The Wiz. Off-Broadway: The Scottsboro Boys. Regional: Jersey Boys. National tours: The Book of Mormon, Hairspray.





