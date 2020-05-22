VIDEO: Chip Zien, Eden Espinosa, Max von Essen and More Spend 'A Day in Falsettoland' from Quarantine!

More Broadway favorites unite for a special quarantine performance to raise money for The Actor's Fund!

Check out Nick Adams (Whizzer), Nick Blaemire (Mendel), Audrey Cardwell (Cordelia), Eden Espinosa (Trina), Bryonha Marie Parham (Dr. Charlotte), and Max von Essen (Marvin) spending 'A Day In Falsettoland' with a special cameo from original Falsettos star, Chip Zien and musical direction from the film's creator, Max Grossman.

Go to ActorsFund.org/falsettos to donate!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


