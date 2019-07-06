VIDEO: Check Out a Preview of CINDERELLA at the Muny, Starring Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay, and More!

The Muny presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, July 8 - 16.

The cast includes Mikaela Bennett (Ella), Jason Gotay (Prince Topher), Ashley Brown (Marie), Alison Fraser (Madame), John Scherer (Sebastian), Stephanie Gibson (Gabrielle), Jen Cody (Charlotte), Chad Burris (Jean-Michel) and Victor Ryan Robertson (Lord Pinkleton). A spellbinding ensemble completes this cast, including Akilah Ayanna, Jack Brewer, Jordan De Leon, Emma Gassett, Samantha Gershman, Jeff Gorti, Katie Griffith, Juan Guillen, Julie Hanson, Michael Hartung, Joshua K.A. Johnson, Kamal Lado, Amanda LaMotte, Commodore C. Primous III, Payton Evelyn Pritchett, Mikayla Renfrow, Cooper Stanton and April Strelinger. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

Get a first look at the cast in action in the preview video below!

As previously announced, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge and choreographed by Josh Walden with music direction by Greg Anthony Rassen.

The production team leading Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by Kaitlyn A. Adams. Production stage manager is Nancy Pittelman. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and an original book by Oscar Hammerstein II.

A magical evening awaits, but we mustn't be late! This Rodgers and Hammerstein treasure began as one of the most-watched television programs in history and was finally produced on Broadway in 2013, receiving nine Tony Award nominations. With winsome charm and irresistible fantasy, the score features shoe-in favorites, including "In My Own Little Corner," "The Prince is Giving a Ball" and "Ten Minutes Ago." "It's Possible" this timeless tale will have your heart soaring and prove, once and for all, dreams really can come true.



The seven shows in the 2019 Muny season are: Guys and Dolls (June 10 - 16), Kinky Boots (June 19 - 25), 1776 (June 27 - July 3), Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (July 8 - 16), Footloose (July 18 - 24), Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon (July 27 - August 2) and Roald Dahl's Matilda (August 5 - 11). For more information, visit muny.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You