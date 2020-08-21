VIDEO: Check Out Alex Boniello's Quarantine Music Video for 'Pigeons'

Boniello released the original song back in April.

Alex Boniello recently released an original song entitled Pigeons. Alex had begun working on a full length EP after he wrapped his two year run in Dear Evan Hansen, but the stay-at-home orders amidst the Covid-19 pandemic took him and his collaborators out of the studio to focus on the safety of themselves and loved ones.

Check out the video for Pigeons below!

After being in quarantine, Alex allowed himself time to take some time to step back, but he and his music producer, Emanuel Ayvas began to feel the urge to create, and Pigeons was brought into existence! Pigeons is a completely original song written and created from Boniello and Ayvas's respective apartments.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You