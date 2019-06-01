VIDEO: Celebrate June, June, Joan... with Leslie Uggams!

It's that time of year!

Well, it's that time again. As Leslie Uggams sings "all the lidda bidder dridges and they hucka the bejeepers...because it's June!"

Uggams performance of 'June Is Bustin' Out All Over' is remembered each June due to her mixing up the words, creating her own lyrics, but staying professional and fierce throughout.

Uggams visited the Broadway revival of Carousel last June and sang the song with Renee Fleming, the opera star turned Tony nominee for her performance as Nettie in Carousel.

Happy June!





