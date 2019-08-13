VIDEO: Cast of HADESTOWN Performs Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

On Tuesday morning, the stars of the hit Broadway musical perform a medley of "Way Down Hadestown" and "Wait For Me," live on Good Morning America.

Watch the performance below!

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Celebrated singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell and visionary director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) have transformed Mitchell's acclaimed concept album into a genre-defying new work that blends modern American folk music with vintage New Orleans jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.





