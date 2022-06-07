VIDEO: CBS Shares 75th Annual Tony Awards Teaser Trailer

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

CBS has shared the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Tony Awards, set to air 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host.

The CBS broadcast will be preceded by "The Tony Awards: Act One," which will kick off the evening with an hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+* from 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, hosted by Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough.

The teaser trailer features a star-studded lineup of nominees, including Hugh Jackman, Rachel Dratch, Sutton Foster, Billy Crystal, Uzo Aduba, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, L Morgan Lee, Jesse Williams, Rob McClure, Myles Frost, and more.

The Tony Awards is also set to include appearances by RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. Check out the full list of presenters here.

For more information on tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards please visit: www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: