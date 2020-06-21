VIDEO: 333 CATS Cast Members From The Original Cast and Around the World Dance in Honor of Dame Gillian Lynne

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Members of Cats casts around the world have created 'Cats in Quarantine', a tribute to Dame Gillian Lynne. 333 cast members dance to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic music, whilst in isolation.

This video brings together cast members from London, New York, Toronto, Zurich, Vienna, Germany, Australia, South Africa, Moscow, South Korea, UK tours, US National tours, International tours, the Royal Caribbean Cruise, and the hugely successful 1998 film. The video also features original London cast members: Bonnie Langford, Seeta Indrani, Luke Baxter and original Broadway company members: Héctor Jaime Mercado, Herman Sebek, Christine Langner, Steven Hack, Marléne Danielle and Ken Page.

Check it out below!

Conceived and edited by Harry Francis.

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Choreography by Gillian Lynne.

Music for this film produced by Josh Sood.

Electric Guitar - Mike Collen

Flute, Saxophone and Clarinet - Jamie Fathers

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You