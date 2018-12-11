VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Tells THE LATE SHOW How NETWORK Teaches Him About Feeling 'Mad as Hell'

Bryan Cranston was a guest on last night's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." During the interview, he told Colbert how current role as Howard Beale in the Broadway rendition of 'Network' is teaching him something about feeling 'mad as hell.'

Watch the interview below!

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the Network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. NETWORK depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

The complete cast for Network also includes Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez(Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan(All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels(All The Way), Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil(Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

