VIDEO: Broadway's Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Covers HADESTOWN and WAITRESS In Spanish!

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is best known to Broadway fans as one of the Fates in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown.

Though Broadway is on a break, that hasn't stopped her from keeping her multiple talents sharp with some home grown performances.

Check out Yvette accompanying herself on several instruments and giving the songs "Flowers" from Hadestown and "She Used To Be Mine" from Waitress a Spanish twist with these truly impressive solo performances!

Yvette's other roles include Cha Cha in Fox's "Grease: Live," Phyllis on Disney's "Goldie & Bear," and Kiki on Nick Jr.'s "Fresh Beat Band of Spies." Her additional stage appearances include In the Heights (first national tour), West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Much Ado About Nothing, 3 Mo' Divas, and Corridos Remix for which she won a Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Female Lead.

