VIDEO: Broadway's Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Covers HADESTOWN and WAITRESS In Spanish!
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is best known to Broadway fans as one of the Fates in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown.
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer is best known to Broadway fans as one of the Fates in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown!
Though Broadway is on a break, that hasn't stopped her from keeping her multiple talents sharp with some home grown performances.
Check out Yvette accompanying herself on several instruments and giving the songs "Flowers" from Hadestown and "She Used To Be Mine" from Waitress a Spanish twist with these truly impressive solo performances!
Yvette's other roles include Cha Cha in Fox's "Grease: Live," Phyllis on Disney's "Goldie & Bear," and Kiki on Nick Jr.'s "Fresh Beat Band of Spies." Her additional stage appearances include In the Heights (first national tour), West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Much Ado About Nothing, 3 Mo' Divas, and Corridos Remix for which she won a Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Female Lead.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Jeremy Jordan Team Up for A FOOTLOOSE Duet!
Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga and pal Tony-nominee, Jeremy Jordan, have blessed us with a virtual duet! Check out the duo below teaming up on 'Almost ...
Everything We Know So Far About the 2020 Tony Awards
The lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, but the year will not pass without a celebration of all that happened before the shutdow...
Set Designer Ming Cho Lee Dies at Age 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that set designer Ming Cho Lee has died at age 90....
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, & JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Take Home 2020 Olivier Awards - Full List!
Tonight, the Olivier Awards will be announced in a special online broadcast. We'll be updating the list of nominees LIVE throughout the evening....
WATCH: BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert with Tamika Lawrence, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, and More - Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary center around voting activism, premieres tonight on our site ...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the college category....