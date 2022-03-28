VIDEO: Broadway's Original NEWSIES Celebrate The Show's 10th Anniversary

Carrying the banner through it all! Some of Broadway's original Newsies gathered this week to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary!

To commemorate the musical's opening night at the Nederlander Theatre on March 29, 2012, original cast members Alex Wong, Tommy Bracco, Joshua Burrage, Andy Richardson, Jack Sippel, and more hit the streets to seize the day!

NEWSIES features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, with a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, NEWSIES was directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.