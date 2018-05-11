VIDEO: Broadway's Harry Potter Talks Exchanging Flowers with Daniel Radcliffe & More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jamie Parker chats about the pressure of starring as HARRY Potter in Broadway's two-part play HARRY Potter and the Cursed Child on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon!

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

It was always difficult being HARRY Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While HARRY grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present Fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, DARKNESS comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now playing at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway.

