VIDEO: Broadway Stars from HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, FUN HOME, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Sing 'We Are the World'

Yael Silver (Tony-winning producer Once On This Island), Robin Carus and Van Dean (Broadway Records, President) today released "We Are The World," a music video featuring an all-star roster of theater artists and calling for healing and unity in the world today.

"More than ever, people need to know that their voices make a difference and their voices together are incredibly powerful," said producer Yael Silver. "We Are The World spoke to us universally and we wanted to share our united voices with the world."

Participating artists include (in alphabetical order): Christy Altomare, Kelli Barrett, Andrew Burns, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jordan Donica, Rachel Eskenazi-Gold, Justin Guarini, Derek Klena, Jeff Kready, Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, Lesli Margherita, Constantine Maroulis, Bebe Neuwirth, Orfeh, George Psomas, Anthony Rapp, Courtney Reed, Chita Rivera, Kate Rockwell, Jarrod Spector, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ephraim Sykes, Jenna Ushkowitz and Ben Vereen.

The video also features a Broadway kids chorus that includes (in alphabetical order): Paige Brady, Ava Briglia, Courtney Chu, Tori Feinstein, Sophie Gennusa, James Ignacio, Luka Kain, Jake Lucas, Eliza Holland Madore, Mehret Marsh, Cayen Martin, Aliyah Mastin, Willow McCarthy, Rileigh McDonald, Callia Muhammad, Julian Rivera-Summerville, Mimi Ryder, Milly Shapiro, Ava Ulloa, Alexandra Vlachos, Aviva Winick, Rocco Wu, Timothy Yang and Kasey Youme Lee.

"We Are The World" (written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, with arrangements by John Barnes) recording is executive produced by Yael Silver, Robin Carus and Van Dean and produced by Michael Croiter. Music supervision is by Mary Mitchell Campbell, music direction is by Ted Arthur, orchestrations are by Cam Moncur and it is recorded by Michael Croiter at Yellow Sound Lab. Video director is Ben Schwartz, video producer/technical director is Nick Morrison, video editor is Michael Kardis and production company is Small Giant.

Yael Silver is a Tony Award-winning producer of Once On This Island (Broadway). She is the producer of From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA with Van Dean of Broadway Records. Yael has produced concerts for Kate Rockwell, Bobby Cronin, The Lightning Thief- The Percy Jackson Musical, Queer Composers For Orlando and the Art Attack Foundation featuring Jessie Mueller and Chita Rivera. Yael is the Executive Producer of Mean Girlsstar Kate Rockwell's solo album - "Back To My Roots." She is a human rights and climate activist, volunteering for organizations such as Amnesty International, ACLU and The Climate Reality Project. Yael is the CEO and Founder of Yael Silver Productions, Head of Artist Development at Yellow Sound Label and is on the Board of Directors of Sokoloff Arts.

Robin Carus' (Casting Director/Producer) recent credits include: Tours: The Cat In The Hat & Miss Nelson Is Missing (Two Beans Productions), The Octonauts and the Deep Sea Volcano Adventure (Red Light Management) New York: The Chekhov Dreams (Beckett Theatre), Me The People (dir. Jay Falzone/The Triad), Romance of the Western Chamber (TaDa!) Concerts/Special Events: Fatty Fatty No Friends (NYMF), Planet Connections' Playwrights For A Cause (dirs. Antonio Miniño, Glory Kadigan, Shaun Peknic, Shira-Lee Shalit, Susan Tenney), From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Parkland, USA (BB&T Center, Florida), Session Girls (54 Below), Tonya & Nancy: The Rock Opera (54 Below), Film: MIA (SoHo International Film Festival), Killing The Fiddler (dir. Barak Dror Barkan). Between 2000-2008 she cast over 200 national tours, off-Broadway, and countless works in development for Theatreworks/USA including the off-Broadway revival of Seussical (dir. Marcia-Milgrom-Dodge). In addition to her casting, Robin produced the concerts Thomson & Desmon: We Write Good (54 Below) and Michael Mott's Abandoned Heart Album Release (The Cutting Room)

Van Dean is President and Co-Founder of Broadway Records. He is also a Tony Award winning Broadway Producer of 12 musicals and plays and is a Grammy Award winning producer of The Color Purple (New Broadway Cast Recording). Broadway Records has released 140+ albums including The Color Purple and the Grammy nominated Matilda and Fiddler on the Roof as well as Anastasia, My Fair Lady, Once On This Island, Bandstand and also created the popular "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" album series and the "Tony Award Season" album series. Van's philanthropic work includes being a producer of "Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love", "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice", "From Broadway With Love" benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award winner for sound design) and Parkland as well his work with NewArts in Sandy Hook/Newtown, CT. www.BroadwayRecords.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You