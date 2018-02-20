VIDEO: Broadway Kids Jam Releases Cover of 'Opening Up' from WAITRESS

Broadway Kids Jam released their new cover video of "Opening Up" from the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, Waitress.

This jam features Carly Gendell (School of Rock the Musical, Annie), Joshua Turchin (The Pill, TrevorLIVE LA, A Christmas Story the Musical), Mckayla Twiggs (Anastasia, Once the Musical, Les Miserables), Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale, Ragtime/Ellis Island), Diego Lucano (School of Rock the Musical), Madeleine Pace (Once the Musical), with Justin Ramos (Rehearsal Pianist For On Your Feet!, Motown the Musical Tour) as Musical Director. "Opening Up" was written by Sara Bareilles.

"We had so much fun performing "Opening Up" from Waitress. I love Sara Bareilles- all of her music is amazing," said Hudson Loverro. Loverro is currently appearing as Young Calogero in A Bronx Tale on Broadway.

Turchin adds, "Her music is so much fun to play and sing. Make sure to watch the very end to see our jam taken to a new level!"

The cast recording for Waitress features Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle, Kimiko Glenn, Eric Anderson, and Ensemble singing "Opening Up". Waitress was nominated for several Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Broadway Kids Jam features kids from various Broadway shows, Broadway National Tours, movies, TV shows, animated series and commercials who love to jam and make music.

Other songs from Broadway Kids Jam include "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman; "Imagine" from John Lennon and the musical Lennon; "Waving Through A Window" from Dear Evan Hansen; "Don't Stop Believin' from Journey and the Broadway musical Rock of Ages; "Seasons of Love" from the Broadway musical Rent; "Prologue" from the hit Broadway musical Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 starring Josh Groban, and more with more to come. Videos are available on the Broadway Kids Jam YouTube channel.

For more information, follow Broadway Kids Jam on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/broadwaykidsjam, on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/broadwaykidsjam, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/broadwaykidsjam or visit or subscribe to their YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/BroadwayKidsJam.

Related Articles