VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Sings ANASTASIA Tune

Kicking off 2019 and this 25th Anniversary season, Tony and Grammy award-nominated Michael McElroy and BIV present a fully choreographed rendition of "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia. Featuring a select group of BIV's powerful and diverse women and recorded live, Mr. McElroy's arrangement and orchestration offer a perfect throw-back vibe to marinate in as this year begins. Written by the incredible multi-award winning team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (among others - Ragtime, Once On This Island, Rocky on Broadway, Seussical the Musical, and the upcoming Marie) this easy-going retelling invites the audience to embody this song in an entirely new way. And take away a few sensational moves, too.

Since this choir's incarnation in 1994, the group has experienced growth and expansion. What started out as one yearly concert to benefit BC/EFA has expanded into a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, year-round performances, and multiple recordings. This beautiful video illuminates the rich well of talents these members possess. Not only does everyone sing with great mastery, each is an actor who handles staging beautifully. With choreography by Dell Howlet, this interpretation is a feast for the eyes, ears....and heart. From the BIV Family to yours, Happy 2019.

