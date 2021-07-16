VIDEO: Broadway Goes to the Hamptons with Broadway Out East on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Jessica Vosk, Elizabeth Stanley, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and Justin Smith- part of the team that will bring Broadway to the Hamptons this summer with Broadway Out East. Calissa's Their Water Mill hotspot (1020 Montauk Highway) will host a series of performances by some of Broadway's most talented stars. More information can be found by visiting calissahamptons.com/broadwayouteast

"I feel like it's going to be such an adventure," said Vosk. "I love stuff like this whether you feel like you can use the audience as another member of the band. I've always felt that way about live experiences like this... It's just nice to be able to have people to talk to and to have things to bounce off of. We haven't had that in so long."

"To be performing while I'm pregnant is so special," added Stanley. "It's such a fleeting time and I'm grateful that I have the chance to do it and talk about it, laugh about it, and try to breathe through it!"

The all-star lineup at Calissa includes some of the biggest names straight from Times Square, kicking off with American Idol legend and recording artist Clay Aiken, and Grammy Award winner and current Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley from Jagged Little Pill on July 22nd. Grammy nominee Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Bridges of Madison County) will sing on July 29th and Tony nominated Tootsie star Lilli Cooper will take the stage on August 5th. Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon from FOX's "RENT: Live" and NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" will electrify guests on August 12th. Broadway's Tony-nominated super couple Orfeh & Andy Karl (Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde, Saturday Night Fever) rock the stage on August 19th. Three time Tony nominee Joshua Henry from Apple TV's SEE and NETFLIX's Tick, Tick..Boom! on August 26th. Five time Emmy nominee, star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Broadway great Tituss Burgess will close out the series with a can't miss performance on Thursday, September 2nd.