VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Sings 'America the Beautiful' For 4th of July Weekend

Brian Stokes Mitchell posted a video on YouTube, singing the song America the Beautiful, in honor of the 4th of July weekend.

Stokes writes: "During this especially complicated July 4th weekend, complicated by biological, political and sociological unrest, here is a simple (yet, still complicated) song. To me it is a prayer of hope and aspiration. As we sit in the center of this year, 20-20, may that number remind us to see with clearer vision the challenges, inequities and flaws of this country as well as we see its beauty and majesty. May we each be blessed with a clarity to help us begin to see the constant and collaborative attention that is needed in order for victory to be won over EVERY pandemic that we may face, whether virus or xenophobia or racism. A clarity that inspires the young among us, that they might one day look back and see that 2020 was the beginning of a true vision and a true healing for EVERY American who hopes for life, liberty, and justice for all."

Check out the video below!

