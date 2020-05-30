VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan Performs 'Gimme Gimme' as Part of Marty Thomas' DIVA Series

From last night's DIVA with the amazing @martythomaslovesyou and friends! So much fun to chat and sing a showtune ? I so very much miss being live with an audience at @martysdivas but it was lovely to connect virtually yesterday. If y'all are like me and yearning for those DIVA nights, Marty is doing weekly shows at 8pm on Monday's!! ❤️

A post shared by Bonnie Milligan (@beltingbons) on May 26, 2020 at 10:12am PDT