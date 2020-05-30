VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan Performs 'Gimme Gimme' as Part of Marty Thomas' DIVA Series
Bonnie Milligan recently took part in Marty Thomas' weekly Quarantine Cabaret series, DIVA, performing "Gimme Gimme" from Thoroughly Modern Millie.
"So much fun to chat and sing a showtune," Milligan wrote in the video's caption. "I so very much miss being live with an audience at [DIVA] but it was lovely to connect virtually yesterday."
Watch Milligan's performance below!
From last night's DIVA with the amazing @martythomaslovesyou and friends! So much fun to chat and sing a showtune ? I so very much miss being live with an audience at @martysdivas but it was lovely to connect virtually yesterday. If y'all are like me and yearning for those DIVA nights, Marty is doing weekly shows at 8pm on Monday's!! ❤️
A post shared by Bonnie Milligan (@beltingbons) on May 26, 2020 at 10:12am PDT
The DIVA performances take place every Monday night at 8pm. Learn more at https://www.instagram.com/martysdivas/.
