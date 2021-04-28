Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks About Winning $100K on STAR SEARCH

The final season of "Pose" will premiere on May 2nd. 

Apr. 28, 2021  

Billy talks about fashion, moving to Long Island during the pandemic, being on "Star Search" and winning 100k, the third and final season of his show "Pose," and directing his first feature film this summer.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

The final season of "Pose" will premiere on May 2nd.

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA.

His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose" earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter recently reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and TONY AWARDS for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks About Winning $100K on STAR SEARCH
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Related Articles
HAMILTON Will Return to the West End From 19 August Photo

HAMILTON Will Return to the West End From 19 August

New & Upcoming Releases: IN THE HEIGHTS, Webber Symphonic Suites, & More Photo

New & Upcoming Releases: IN THE HEIGHTS, Webber Symphonic Suites, & More

MARY POPPINS Will Return to the West End on 7 August Photo

MARY POPPINS Will Return to the West End on 7 August

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY is Now Streaming on Netflix Photo

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY is Now Streaming on Netflix


More Hot Stories For You