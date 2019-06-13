VIDEO: Billy Porter Helps Stephen Colbert Enhance His Look

Billy Poter was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert to talk about the second season of Pose on FX. While there, Porter talked about his iconic red carpet looks, and even helped Colbert enhance his own look!

Watch the interview below!

Pose explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society: the underground ball culture, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene that came to define New York in the 1980s. The first season of Pose was named an AFI TV Program of the Year and earned two Golden Globe(R) nominations and a Writers Guild of America nomination.

Season 2 flashes forward in time to 1990. On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in Pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals. Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch.

Making television history, Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series. The transgender cast includes MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross, who co-star alongside, Tony Award(R) winner Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.

MJ Rodriguez stars as "Blanca Rodriguez," who breaks from the House of Abundance and her former house mother "Elektra" (Dominique Jackson) to form her own "house," a self-selected family that provides support to LGBTQ youth rejected by their birth families. Indya Moore plays "Angel," a streetwalker with modeling aspirations. Ryan Jamaal Swain plays "Damon Richards," a dancer who joins Blanca's house. Together they compete in the Balls - where house members challenge each other in various categories and are judged on their outfits, attitude, or dance skills. Under the watchful eye of Billy Porter as "Pray Tell," Grandfather to all the children who compete in the house balls.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS





