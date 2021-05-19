VIDEO: Billy Porter Gives First TV Interview Since Revealing HIV-Positive Diagnosis

The first openly gay man to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Billy Porter, is bravely sharing his truth.

During an exclusive sit-down with Tamron Hall, the Tony Award-winning actor pulls back the curtain on his 14-year HIV battle and the shocking 2007 diagnosis.

He also gets candid about the parallels to his "Pose" character, Pray Tell, and how the role inspired him to come forward with his secret.

Watch the clip from "The Tamron Hall Show" below!

Read more about Porter's HIV diagnosis here.

Billy Porter is an award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright. He recently won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor for his appearance in FX's Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama "Pose", and most recently received his second Emmy nomination for this role.

A Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee, Porter has numerous theatre credits, including the role of Lola in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots," which he originated in 2013 and for which he won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards, as well as the Grammy for best musical-theatre album. Recently, Porter appeared in the second season of CBS All Access' "The Twilight Zone", and "American Horror Story: Apocalypse". He can next be seen in the third season of FX's "Pose", voicing Audrey II in Greg Berlanti's remake of "Little Shop of Horrors," as well as the highly anticipated "Cinderella" re-make in 2021. Porter's most recent single "Finally Ready" was released in June 2020; he also released his single "For What It's Worth" in April to motivate potential votes.