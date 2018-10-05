HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour
VIDEO: Betty Buckley Talks Taking HELLO, DOLLY! Across The Country

Oct. 5, 2018  

Here she comes, world! The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Tony Award winner Betty Buckley, officially opens tonight in Cleveland! Check out the video below where Betty Buckley talks about taking on the iconic role and bringing it across the country!

Ms. Buckley is joined in HELLO, DOLLY! by Lewis J. Stadlen (Horace Vandergelder), Nic Rouleau (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (Irene Molloy), Jess LeProtto (Barnaby Tucker), Kristen Hahn (Minnie Fay), Garett Hawe (Ambrose Kemper), Morgan Kirner(Ermengarde), and Jessica Sheridan (Ernestina).

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winnerScott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn(Music Supervision), Robert Billig (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman(Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase(Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

