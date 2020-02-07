VIDEO: Beth Malone and THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN Cast Challenge COMPANY to Zero Plastic Production

Beth Malone and the company of Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown have challenged the company of Company to a zero plastic production.

See the video challenge, featuring Beth Malone, Kathleen Marshall, and the company of The Unsinkable Molly Brown below!

Transport Group and The Unsinkable Molly Brown previously pledged to participate in a zero plastic production, working as a group to eliminate single-use plastics from their production process. This is critical at a time when, according to the NRDC, humans produce 300 million tons of plastic each year worldwide, half of which is for single-use items.

Beth Malone serves as the Broadway Green Alliance's Green Captain on the production. She also served as the Green Captain on Fun Home. The Green Captains on Company are Katrina Lenk and Etai Benson.

The Broadway Green (BGA) Green Captains are volunteers from each production who serve as liaisons between the show and the BGA, and advocate for environmentally friendlier practices at their shows. There is currently a Green Captain at every Broadway show.





