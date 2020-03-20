VIDEO: Ben Roseberry Kicks Off BEAU QUARANTINED CONCERTS

Ben Roseberry, currently Ed on Broadway in Disney's The Lion King, kicks off Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar's "Beau Quarantined Concerts". The song "Comin' Home" is from their new musical Beau, which tells the story of Ace Baker, who at 12 discovers the grandfather his mother intended to keep a secret. A man who changes Ace's life forever by putting a guitar in his hand, and self-love in his heart.

See the video below!

After playing Lincoln Center's Songbook Series, Beau bowed last summer at The Adirondack Theatre Festival. Since it's had further development with The Directors Company , Musical Theater Factory in partnership with Playwrights Horizon, Roundabout Theater Company's Oscar Hammerstein Festival at Bucks County Playhouse, NAMT'S 2019 Songwriter Showcase and a sold-out concert at Joe's Pub. You can currently listen to the world premiere recording here on Sony Masterworks.





