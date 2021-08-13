VIDEO: Ben Platt Chats About New Album 'Reverie'

Ben Platt appeared this morning on TODAY Show to talk about his new album - and announce that he's going on tour!

Read more about the tour here, and watch the clip from TODAY Show below.

Next week will see Ben visiting NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers as both lead guest and musical performer, set for Monday, August 16th (check local listings).

This week's appearances mark the latest in a recent series of high profile TV performances and interviews, including the live season finale of NBC's The Voice, the nationally syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show, and CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Additional TV appearances will be announced soon.



Platt's much anticipated second solo album, REVERIE includes new singles as "Happy To Be Sad" and "Imagine," both available now on all digital platforms. Produced by Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Katy Perry) and Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Paul McCartney) with additional production from GRAMMY Award nominee Gian Stone (Maroon 5, Dua Lipa), "Happy To Be Sad" was met with applause from Billboard, which raved, "On 'Happy To Be Sad,' the singer beautifully illustrates the portrait of a lover having to leave his significant other for a while, and simply reveling in the sadness as a source of pure joy. It's a confusing emotion to describe until you hear Platt's cherubic vocals sing the words - then it feels like it's happening to you right in this moment." "Happy To Be Sad" is joined by an official companion visualizer, streaming HERE.