VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt & More Honor Former Drama Teacher Ted Walch

Ted Walch, the beloved drama teacher at Harvard-Westlake School in California, was honored by former students like Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and more as he retires from his position.

Walch taught theatre, cinema studies, and philosophy at the school for 32 years and is now reconnecting with former students and loved ones as the cancer that he had beaten two years ago has returned in a rare and incurable form. He has since chosen to avoid treatment.

To celebrate Walch's career, a gathering was held at the school to celebrate him in his final days, including appearances by Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt, who sang "Children Will Listen" from Into the Woods.

"He shows up, time and time again," Platt said in an interview with the TODAY Show. Jacob Soboroff, who had also been a student of Walch's, interviewed former students on how they had been touching by his guidance.

"If I do only one thing with my students, it's treat them as a fellow adult, even though they're not, treat their ideas with great respect, even though it's kind of ordinary, then let them know they're safe, that you are there supporting them," Walch told Soboroff.

Other talents that have been taught by Walch include Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Allison Janney, Jason Segel, Jessica Capshaw, and more.

Watch the TODAY Show segment on Walch's career and legacy here: