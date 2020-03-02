VIDEO: BECOMING NANCY to Head Back Into Rehearsal in NYC This Month!
Becoming Nancy will continue development this month in New York City!
Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell checked in on social media tonight to let fans know that the team is headed back into rehearsal to work on new songs and scenes for the show! Check out his message below!
In BECOMING NANCY, smarts, talent, and great taste in music may not be enough to get David Starr through 12th grade, where, to his great surprise, he's just been given the female lead in the school play. The unconventional casting sends shock waves through David's small town and before long, it seems like everybody has an opinion on whether David should go on with the show. This huge-hearted new musical weaves a story of family bonds, first loves, and the courage it takes to find your own spotlight.
Based on the best-selling British novel by Terry Ronald, this new musical is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), with a book by Elliot Davis (Peter Pan, Loserville), and a score by the songwriting team of George Stiles (Music) and Anthony Drewe (Lyrics) (Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Honk!).
