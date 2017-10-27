VIDEO: BAT OUT OF HELL Takes the Words Right Out of Our Mouths on Opening Night in Toronto

BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL celebrated a triumphant opening night on October 25th at the Ed Mirvish Theatre, and all of Toronto was out to join in the festivities. Hear from some of the city's biggest celebrities and - of course - the stars in the opening night video below! The show will now play an extended run through January 7, 2018.

BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL features Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's Greatest Hits: Dead Ringer for Love, Two out of Three Ain't Bad, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That), and Bat Out Of Hell.

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. Sixteen years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love, set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland. Strat, the forever-young leader of The Lost, has fallen for Raven, daughter of Falco, the tyrannical, ruler of Obsidian.

Directed by award-winning theatre and opera director Jay Scheib, the cast of BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL is led by newcomer Andrew Polec as Strat and Christina Bennington as Raven, with Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane. Also starring are Aran MacRae as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, Billy Lewis Jr. as Jagwire, Giovanni Spano as Ledoux and PatRick Sullivan as Blake. Also in the cast will be Jemma Alexander, Emily Benjamin, Stuart Boother, Georgia Carling, Natalie Chua, Jonathan Cordin, Jordan LeeA. Davies, Amy Di Bartolomeo, Olly Dobson, Hannah Ducharme, Isaac Edwards, Simon Gordon, Phoebe Hart, Linus Henriksson, Rosalind James, Kalene Jeans, Ashton Newman Hannington, Eve Norris, Tim Oxbrow, Andrew Patrick-Walker, Benjamin Purkiss, Anthony Selwyn, and Courtney Stapleton.

BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner, with musical arrangements and supervision by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor & Meentje Nielsen & Jon Bausor, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, casting by David Grindrod Associates and musical direction by Robert Emery.

