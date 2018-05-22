VIDEO: Audra McDonald Chats THE GOOD FIGHT, Working with Christine Baranksi, & More on THE TALK

AUDRA MCDONALD
Actress and singer Audra McDonald stopped by THE TALK to discuss what she loves about CBS ALL ACCESS Original Series The Good Fight, as well as her admiration for co-star Christine Baranski, who plays Diane Lockhart on the show. Watch all-new episodes of THE TALK Weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

Audra McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. She became a three-time Tony Award winner by the age of 28 for her performances in "Carousel," "Master Class," and "Ragtime," placing her alongside Shirley Booth, Gwen Verdon and Zero Mostel by accomplishing this feat within five years. She won her fourth in 2004 for her role in "A Raisin in the Sun," a role she reprised for a 2008 television adaptation, earning her a second Emmy Award nomination. On June 10, 2012, McDonald scored her fifth Tony Award win for her portrayal of Bess in Broadway's "The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess" thus tying a record held by Angela Lansbury and Julie Harris for most TONY AWARDS won by an actor. In the 2014 Broadway season, she made history by winning her sixth Tony Award for her role as Billie Holiday in "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill."

Check out the clip below!

