VIDEO: Armie Hammer and Tracy Letts Talk Starring in THE MINUTES

On Monday, March 9, actors Armie Hammer and Tracy Letts joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about their Broadway play, "The Minutes," a dark comedy set in a city council meeting where tension runs high.

When asked what drew him to the show, Hammer shared that it was the people involved and that he was " jumping at the opportunity to work with Tracy."

Watch the full interview below!

The cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Jeff Still.

With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County. The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

The Minutes will officially open on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020.





