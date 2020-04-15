VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose Sings 'I Got Love' in New #EncoresArchives!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Anika Noni Rose singing 'I Got Love' from the Encores! production of Purlie in 2005.

