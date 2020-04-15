VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose Sings 'I Got Love' in New #EncoresArchives!
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Anika Noni Rose singing 'I Got Love' from the Encores! production of Purlie in 2005.
Watch the video below!
#EncoresArchives Some expressions of love are ambivalent, some are shy, some are even world-weary, but nothing tops young love shouted out to the world. In Purlie, Anika Noni Rose hit one out of the park with this youthful explosion of happiness upon realizing the best thing that can happen has just happened. ?: @anikaaroundtheworld "I Got Love" #StayHome #KeepArtAlive #Broadway #Musicals
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Apr 15, 2020 at 11:41am PDT
