VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Talks About Auditioning Against 'Type' for Broadway Shows on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Andrew Rannells talks about performing in Times Square with Bernadette Peters, how he started his Broadway career and starring in the film adaptation of The Prom with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden.

Rannells also performed a funny, cathartic "2020: The Musical" with Jimmy; you can see that clip here.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Andrew Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. He was also seen on Broadway as Larry in The Boys In The Band, Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George III in Hamilton.

Most recently he starred in the Netflix film adaptation of The Prom.

Rannells has also been a part of the development of new projects including William Finn and James Lapine's Little Miss Sunshine and Douglas Carter-Beane's Lysistrata Jones.

In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period. On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more.

