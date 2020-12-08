VIDEO: Andrew Rannells and Jimmy Fallon Perform '2020 The Musical'

Andrew Rannells was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where the pair recapping the year with a parody mashup of Broadway showtunes!

'2020 the Musical' features songs from Hamilton, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Sound of Music, Hairspray, Dreamgirls, and West Side Story.

Check out the video below!

Andrew Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. He was also seen on Broadway as Larry in The Boys In The Band, Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George III in Hamilton.

Most recently he starred in the Netflix film adaptation of The Prom.

Rannells has also been a part of the development of new projects including William Finn and James Lapine's Little Miss Sunshine and Douglas Carter-Beane's Lysistrata Jones.

In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period. On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more.

