VIDEO: Amy Schumer Chats METEOR SHOWER, Her Own Theatre Company and More

Dec. 29, 2017  

Amy Schumer, currently starring in Meteor Shower on Broadway, stopped by Theater Talk to chat about her exciting new adventure on stage. Check out the interview below!

Get ready for the unexpected when Norm and his wife Corky invite another couple to their Ojai backyard to watch a Meteor Shower in the night sky. As the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, cocktails flow, tempers flare, and sparks fly-literally. Steve Martin's surprising new comedy takes an offbeat and absurdist look at the comic anxiety lurking just beneath the surface of modern marriage.

