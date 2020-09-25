VIDEO: Alicia Vikander Talks About Her Role in THE GLORIAS on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

The film is directed by Julie Taymor and written by Sarah Ruhl.

Alicia Vikander talks about meeting Gloria Steinem, her novel solution to having dinner parties during the pandemic and getting her driver's license.

In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a complex tapestry of one of the most inspirational and legendary figures of modern history, based on Steinem's own memoir My Life on the Road. The Glorias (Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Ryan Keira Armstrong) traces Steinem's influential journey to prominence-from her time in India as a young woman, to the founding of Ms. magazine in New York, to her role in the rise of the women's rights movement in the 1960s, to the historic 1977 National Women's Conference and beyond.

Playwright Sarah Ruhl penned the script.

